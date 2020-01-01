Brady (NYSE:BRC) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $52.67

Shares of Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $52.67 and traded as high as $57.83. Brady shares last traded at $57.57, with a volume of 4,325 shares trading hands.

BRC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upped their target price on Brady from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Northcoast Research downgraded Brady from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brady from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.86.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. Brady had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 11.97%. The firm had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Brady Corp will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a $0.218 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Brady’s payout ratio is 35.37%.

In other Brady news, CEO J Michael Nauman sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $175,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Thomas J. Felmer sold 1,767 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $102,486.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,691 shares of company stock worth $1,973,539 in the last quarter. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Brady during the second quarter worth approximately $14,010,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Brady by 73.0% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 604,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,171,000 after purchasing an additional 255,000 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Brady by 81.2% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 466,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,731,000 after acquiring an additional 208,929 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Brady by 68.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 251,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,380,000 after acquiring an additional 101,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Brady by 6.0% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,360,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,165,000 after acquiring an additional 77,565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

