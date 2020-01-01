Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $230.78

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $230.78 and traded as high as $293.22. Lam Research shares last traded at $292.85, with a volume of 584,020 shares traded.

Several research firms have issued reports on LRCX. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $255.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Nomura raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $216.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group lowered shares of Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $264.79.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $278.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.64.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.17. Lam Research had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 43.11%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 15.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.62%.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Kevin Jennings sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.15, for a total value of $46,928.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $4,800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,550 shares of company stock worth $21,751,147. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in Lam Research by 75.0% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Lam Research in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in Lam Research in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

