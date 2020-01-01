Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $41.11

Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $41.11 and traded as high as $46.46. Archer Daniels Midland shares last traded at $46.12, with a volume of 58,328 shares trading hands.

ADM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens started coverage on Archer Daniels Midland in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Archer Daniels Midland from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.43.

The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.24. The firm has a market cap of $25.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.07.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.10. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $16.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 20th. Archer Daniels Midland’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

In other news, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 25,503 shares of Archer Daniels Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $1,198,641.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 203,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,579,352. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John P. Stott sold 6,673 shares of Archer Daniels Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $306,958.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,788,204. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,676 shares of company stock worth $1,612,249. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADM. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 777,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,725,000 after purchasing an additional 119,674 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 44,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 4,123 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,176,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,594,000 after purchasing an additional 87,608 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,419,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

About Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

