F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.74

F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.74 and traded as high as $12.77. F.N.B. shares last traded at $12.71, with a volume of 45,906 shares.

FNB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. TheStreet raised shares of F.N.B. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. F.N.B. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.75.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.76.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. F.N.B. had a net margin of 25.55% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The company had revenue of $309.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that F.N.B. Corp will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.48%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 28.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,075 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 21.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,907 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 56.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,989 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the second quarter worth approximately $131,000. 74.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F.N.B. Company Profile (NYSE:FNB)

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

