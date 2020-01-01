Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $12.29

Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.29 and traded as high as $14.83. Veeco Instruments shares last traded at $14.83, with a volume of 6,525 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (up from $15.00) on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veeco Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research note on Friday, November 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Veeco Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Veeco Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veeco Instruments has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Get Veeco Instruments alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $722.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -367.13 and a beta of 1.37.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. Veeco Instruments had a negative return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 47.03%. The business had revenue of $108.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Peter J. Simone sold 4,549 shares of Veeco Instruments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.46, for a total transaction of $74,876.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,757 shares in the company, valued at $605,020.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VECO. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 720.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,759,206 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,178,877 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Veeco Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,266,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Veeco Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,243,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Veeco Instruments by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 887,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,842,000 after acquiring an additional 180,100 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Veeco Instruments by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 328,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,018,000 after acquiring an additional 133,241 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

About Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO)

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. It offers metal organic chemical vapor deposition systems; packaging lithography equipment; precision surface processing systems; laser annealing systems; ion beam deposition and etch systems; molecular beam epitaxy systems; 3D wafer inspection systems; and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Veeco Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeco Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.