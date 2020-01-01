Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.43

Tenneco Inc (NYSE:TEN) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.43 and traded as high as $13.20. Tenneco shares last traded at $12.94, with a volume of 44,312 shares changing hands.

TEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Tenneco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cfra cut Tenneco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Tenneco from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. UBS Group decreased their price target on Tenneco from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $11.00 price target on Tenneco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.33.

Get Tenneco alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $735.83 million, a P/E ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.26. Tenneco had a positive return on equity of 18.48% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. Tenneco’s revenue was up 82.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tenneco Inc will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 1,181.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 297,221 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,721,000 after purchasing an additional 274,021 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenneco during the third quarter worth about $2,110,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 37.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,783 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 2.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,049 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Tenneco during the third quarter worth about $831,000. 84.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tenneco (NYSE:TEN)

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company offers clean air products and systems, including catalytic converters and diesel oxidation catalysts, diesel particulate filters, burner systems, lean nitrogen oxide (NOx) traps, hydrocarbon vaporizers and injectors, selective catalytic reduction (SCR) systems, SCR-coated diesel particulate filters systems, urea dosing systems, four-way catalysts, alternative NOx reduction technologies, mufflers and resonators, fabricated exhaust manifolds, pipes, hydroformed assemblies, elastomeric hangers and isolators, and aftertreatment control units.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Tenneco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenneco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.