Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $51.84

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $51.84 and traded as high as $60.05. Intel shares last traded at $59.75, with a volume of 8,289,401 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on INTC. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub cut shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. UBS Group set a $60.00 target price on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.45.

Get Intel alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $259.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.07 and its 200 day moving average is $52.11.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The chip maker reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.07 billion. Intel had a net margin of 27.46% and a return on equity of 28.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 24th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the chip maker to reacquire up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Intel news, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 2,509 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.34, for a total value of $141,357.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Andy D. Bryant sold 46,932 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total transaction of $2,733,319.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 425,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,780,595.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,739 shares of company stock valued at $3,760,103. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,117,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,683,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 55,258 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,964,000. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 978.3% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 5,306,135 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $273,424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,814,051 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile (NASDAQ:INTC)

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Featured Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.