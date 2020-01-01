TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.65

TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.65 and traded as high as $15.10. TTM Technologies shares last traded at $14.96, with a volume of 17,021 shares traded.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on TTM Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.75 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded TTM Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine downgraded TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. TTM Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.19.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 2.56.
In other TTM Technologies news, CFO Todd B. Schull sold 49,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $747,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 270,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,061,055. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 50,494 shares of company stock valued at $756,274 over the last quarter. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,393,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,618,000 after buying an additional 1,180,469 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,502,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,725,000 after buying an additional 722,397 shares during the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $4,652,000. Skyline Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $3,479,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 969,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,890,000 after buying an additional 207,373 shares during the last quarter.
TTM Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:TTMI)
TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCBs and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, high density interconnect PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, and IC substrates.
