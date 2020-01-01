TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.65

TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.65 and traded as high as $15.10. TTM Technologies shares last traded at $14.96, with a volume of 17,021 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on TTM Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.75 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded TTM Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine downgraded TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. TTM Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.19.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 2.56.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $716.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.49 million. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

In other TTM Technologies news, CFO Todd B. Schull sold 49,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $747,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 270,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,061,055. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 50,494 shares of company stock valued at $756,274 over the last quarter. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,393,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,618,000 after buying an additional 1,180,469 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,502,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,725,000 after buying an additional 722,397 shares during the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $4,652,000. Skyline Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $3,479,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 969,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,890,000 after buying an additional 207,373 shares during the last quarter.

TTM Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:TTMI)

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCBs and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, high density interconnect PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, and IC substrates.

