Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $57.34

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $57.34 and traded as high as $57.39. Texas Capital Bancshares shares last traded at $56.74, with a volume of 19,744 shares.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TCBI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.69.

The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.29.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.21. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 22.29% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The company had revenue of $272.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares Inc will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steve Rosenberg sold 1,997 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.48, for a total transaction of $110,793.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,003,660.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCBI. FMR LLC grew its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 178,572.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 150,085 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,194,000 after buying an additional 150,001 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,154 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,080,000 after buying an additional 34,082 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC grew its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 17,744 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 129.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 627,734 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,524,000 after buying an additional 354,390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

