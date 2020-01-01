Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $74.17

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $74.17 and traded as high as $77.50. Bank of Montreal shares last traded at $77.23, with a volume of 213,565 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BMO. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Bank of Montreal from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup lowered Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Oppenheimer upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bank of Montreal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.25.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The bank reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.61. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.7965 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.08%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMO. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the third quarter worth $30,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Montreal in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Bank of Montreal in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Bank of Montreal in the second quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Montreal in the second quarter valued at $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.73% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

