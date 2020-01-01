Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $21.47

Shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.47 and traded as high as $27.82. Hibbett Sports shares last traded at $27.71, with a volume of 21,831 shares trading hands.
Several equities analysts recently commented on HIBB shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Hibbett Sports and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Hibbett Sports from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Hibbett Sports from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.51.
The stock has a market capitalization of $479.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.60.
In other news, CEO Jeffry O. Rosenthal sold 16,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $494,098.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,468,576.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jared S. Briskin sold 3,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total transaction of $105,485.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,123 shares of company stock valued at $928,805 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 1,236.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hibbett Sports during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Hibbett Sports during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Hibbett Sports during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Hibbett Sports during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000.
Hibbett Sports Company Profile (NASDAQ:HIBB)
Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates athletic specialty stores. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, sports equipment, and related accessories. The company also operates Hibbett.com, an e-commerce Website. It operates approximately 1,100 stores under the Hibbett Sports and City Gear names primarily in small and mid-sized communities in the United States.
Read More: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?
Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.