Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $21.47

Shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.47 and traded as high as $27.82. Hibbett Sports shares last traded at $27.71, with a volume of 21,831 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HIBB shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Hibbett Sports and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Hibbett Sports from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Hibbett Sports from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.51.

Get Hibbett Sports alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $479.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.60.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $275.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.75 million. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffry O. Rosenthal sold 16,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $494,098.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,468,576.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jared S. Briskin sold 3,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total transaction of $105,485.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,123 shares of company stock valued at $928,805 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 1,236.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hibbett Sports during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Hibbett Sports during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Hibbett Sports during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Hibbett Sports during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000.

Hibbett Sports Company Profile (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates athletic specialty stores. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, sports equipment, and related accessories. The company also operates Hibbett.com, an e-commerce Website. It operates approximately 1,100 stores under the Hibbett Sports and City Gear names primarily in small and mid-sized communities in the United States.

Read More: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.