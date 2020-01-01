J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $106.69

J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $106.69 and traded as high as $116.81. J B Hunt Transport Services shares last traded at $116.53, with a volume of 15,071 shares changing hands.

JBHT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Knight Equity downgraded shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a “top pick” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $124.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Citigroup set a $120.00 price target on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $106.00 price target (up from $101.00) on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.29.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.45 and its 200-day moving average is $107.26. The firm has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. J B Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 28.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. Analysts predict that J B Hunt Transport Services Inc will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David G. Mee sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.06, for a total value of $302,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,153,169. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Earl Wayne Garrison sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total transaction of $12,022,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,583,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,350,817.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 129,975 shares of company stock valued at $15,530,972. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services by 99.1% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 639 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in J B Hunt Transport Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new position in J B Hunt Transport Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $173,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in J B Hunt Transport Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.36% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

