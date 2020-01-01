Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $45.32

Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $45.32 and traded as high as $51.80. Hub Group shares last traded at $51.39, with a volume of 1,531 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens set a $53.00 price target on Hub Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hub Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $51.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. Cowen cut their price target on Hub Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Hub Group from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.38.

Get Hub Group alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.54.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $913.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.99 million. Hub Group had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hub Group Inc will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HUBG. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Hub Group by 4.8% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 6,687 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Hub Group by 8.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Hub Group by 2.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Hub Group by 99.3% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 32,002 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 15,942 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Hub Group by 58.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 716,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,062,000 after acquiring an additional 263,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

About Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.