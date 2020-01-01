Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $27.76

Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $27.76 and traded as high as $29.35. Cooper Tire & Rubber shares last traded at $29.02, with a volume of 15,443 shares trading hands.

CTB has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Get Cooper Tire & Rubber alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.74.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $704.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.96 million. Cooper Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 6.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cooper Tire & Rubber Co will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio is 19.27%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 149.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Cooper Tire & Rubber during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cooper Tire & Rubber during the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB)

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It manufactures and markets passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

Read More: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.