Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.51 Per Share

Analysts expect that Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) will announce $2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Helen of Troy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.54 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.48. Helen of Troy reported earnings of $2.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Helen of Troy will report full-year earnings of $8.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.61 to $8.76. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $9.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.60 to $9.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Helen of Troy.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $414.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.55 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.98 EPS.

HELE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Helen of Troy from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Helen of Troy from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded Helen of Troy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 782.9% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 61,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,071,000 after buying an additional 54,800 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the 2nd quarter valued at $273,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 35,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,647,000 after purchasing an additional 13,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBT Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the 2nd quarter valued at $727,000. 93.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HELE stock opened at $179.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.54. Helen of Troy has a fifty-two week low of $108.31 and a fifty-two week high of $181.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $165.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, and shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

