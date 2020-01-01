$2.88 EPS Expected for Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) to report $1.70 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Carter’s’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.89 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.87. Carter’s posted earnings per share of $2.84 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carter’s will report full year earnings of $6.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.54 to $6.58. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.58 to $7.09. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Carter’s.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.17. Carter’s had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 35.47%. The firm had revenue of $943.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $936.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CRI shares. Cfra upgraded shares of Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Carter’s from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Carter’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their target price on shares of Carter’s from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Carter’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.88.

NYSE CRI opened at $109.34 on Friday. Carter’s has a 1 year low of $77.00 and a 1 year high of $111.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. This is a positive change from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.80%.

In related news, CFO Richard F. Westenberger sold 3,785 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.30, for a total transaction of $394,775.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total transaction of $2,038,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,498 shares of company stock valued at $9,564,887. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Carter’s during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Carter’s by 178.9% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 594 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Carter’s during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Carter’s during the third quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Carter’s during the second quarter worth about $213,000.

About Carter’s

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, Child of Mine, Just One You, Precious Firsts, Precious Baby, Simple Joys, OshKosh B'gosh, Skip Hop, and other brands. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

