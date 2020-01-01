$1.09 EPS Expected for ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) This Quarter

Brokerages expect ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) to report $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for ABIOMED’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.92 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.90. ABIOMED reported earnings of $0.97 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ABIOMED will report full-year earnings of $4.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.39 to $4.53. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.88 to $5.53. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ABIOMED.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $204.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.45 million. ABIOMED had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of ABIOMED from $215.00 to $198.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ABIOMED in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Raymond James lowered shares of ABIOMED from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of ABIOMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ABIOMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ABIOMED has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $297.80.

Shares of ABIOMED stock opened at $170.59 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.67. ABIOMED has a 52-week low of $155.02 and a 52-week high of $364.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 47.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.32.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABMD. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ABIOMED by 338.3% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 815,524 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $212,436,000 after purchasing an additional 629,455 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of ABIOMED by 18.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,431,723 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $633,440,000 after purchasing an additional 370,800 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ABIOMED by 9.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,389,676 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $882,977,000 after purchasing an additional 290,358 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ABIOMED by 17,845.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 197,759 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,514,000 after purchasing an additional 196,657 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ABIOMED by 10.2% in the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 1,358,476 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $353,869,000 after purchasing an additional 125,857 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

