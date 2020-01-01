Hudson Ltd (NYSE:HUD) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Hudson Ltd (NYSE:HUD) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.00.
Several brokerages have commented on HUD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hudson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Hudson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Hudson from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Hudson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.
Shares of NYSE:HUD opened at $15.34 on Wednesday. Hudson has a 52 week low of $10.33 and a 52 week high of $17.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.86.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Hudson by 1.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hudson by 0.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 405,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,592,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hudson by 2.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 82,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Hudson in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hudson by 4.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 49,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.96% of the company’s stock.
About Hudson
Hudson Ltd. operates as a travel retail company in the United States and Canada. It operates travel essentials and convenience stores, bookstores, duty-free stores, proprietary and branded specialty stores, electronics stores, themed stores, and quick-service food and beverage outlets under proprietary and third-party brands.
