Hudson Ltd (NYSE:HUD) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Hudson Ltd (NYSE:HUD) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

Several brokerages have commented on HUD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hudson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Hudson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Hudson from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Hudson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:HUD opened at $15.34 on Wednesday. Hudson has a 52 week low of $10.33 and a 52 week high of $17.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.86.

Hudson (NYSE:HUD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). Hudson had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 8.65%. The firm had revenue of $523.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hudson will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Hudson by 1.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hudson by 0.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 405,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,592,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hudson by 2.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 82,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Hudson in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hudson by 4.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 49,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.96% of the company’s stock.

About Hudson

Hudson Ltd. operates as a travel retail company in the United States and Canada. It operates travel essentials and convenience stores, bookstores, duty-free stores, proprietary and branded specialty stores, electronics stores, themed stores, and quick-service food and beverage outlets under proprietary and third-party brands.

