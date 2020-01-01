Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (NYSE:HLX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (NYSE:HLX) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.67.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HLX. ValuEngine downgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. TheStreet upgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Johnson Rice upgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th.

In other Helix Energy Solutions Group news, COO Scott Andrew Sparks sold 11,740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.37, for a total transaction of $110,003.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 253,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,373,814.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Lovoi sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total value of $134,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 241,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,652.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 11.3% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 13,504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. 94.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HLX stock opened at $9.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 12-month low of $5.19 and a 12-month high of $10.00.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $212.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.72 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 4.88%. Helix Energy Solutions Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Helix Energy Solutions Group will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

