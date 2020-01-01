Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO) Shares Up 0%

Posted by on Jan 1st, 2020

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO)’s stock price shot up 0% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.10 and last traded at $25.09, 1,269 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 57% from the average session volume of 2,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.08.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.06.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.027 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%.

