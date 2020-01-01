RAIZ Invest (ASX:RZI) Trading 5.5% Higher

Posted by on Jan 1st, 2020

Shares of RAIZ Invest Limited (ASX:RZI) traded up 5.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as A$0.86 ($0.61) and last traded at A$0.86 ($0.61), 36,507 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.82 ($0.58).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a current ratio of 4.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is A$0.86. The firm has a market cap of $57.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.91.

In other RAIZ Invest news, insider Peter Fay 69,768 shares of RAIZ Invest stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th.

About RAIZ Invest (ASX:RZI)

Raiz Invest Limited provides financial services and products through its mobile micro-investing platform. The company's platform offers customers a way to invest small or large amounts of money using the Raiz mobile application or through the Raiz Website. It also offers other financial services.

