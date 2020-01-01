Zenith Energy (ASX:ZEN) Shares Up 2.3%

Zenith Energy Limited (ASX:ZEN)’s share price shot up 2.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as A$0.66 ($0.46) and last traded at A$0.66 ($0.46), 31,397 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.64 ($0.45).

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is A$0.64. The stock has a market cap of $95.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.90.

About Zenith Energy (ASX:ZEN)

Zenith Energy Limited, together with its subsidiaries, builds, owns, operates, manages, and maintains remote power plants for the resources industry in Australia and Papua New Guinea. It offers various fuel source options, including thermal (diesel or gas), renewable, or hybrid systems (diesel/gas or thermal/renewables).

