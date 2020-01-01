Piraeus Bank (OTCMKTS:NBGIF) Shares Up 4%

Piraeus Bank S.A. (OTCMKTS:NBGIF) shot up 4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.35 and last traded at $3.34, 19,852 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 32% from the average session volume of 29,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.21.

A number of research firms have commented on NBGIF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Piraeus Bank in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Piraeus Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th.

Get Piraeus Bank alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.30.

National Bank of Greece SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate & Investment Banking, Special Assets Unit, Global Markets and Asset Management, Insurance, International Banking Operations, and Other segments. The company offers current accounts, deposit multiproducts, deposits in foreign currency, savings accounts, sight accounts, and time deposit accounts.

Read More: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Piraeus Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piraeus Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.