Argentex Group (LON:AGFX) Shares Up 5.8%

Argentex Group PLC (LON:AGFX)’s stock price shot up 5.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 166.95 ($2.20) and last traded at GBX 165.50 ($2.18), 401,239 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 156.50 ($2.06).

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 167.43.

Argentex Group Company Profile (LON:AGFX)

Argentex Group PLC provides foreign exchange services worldwide. The company offers voice broking, an online platform and consultancy services for corporate, institutional, and private clients. Argentex Group PLC was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

