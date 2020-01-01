Q&K International Group (NYSE:QK) Shares Down 4.4%

Q&K International Group Limited (NYSE:QK)’s share price was down 4.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.50 and last traded at $10.50, approximately 2,105 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 12,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.98.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.19.

Q&K International Group Company Profile

Q&K International Group Limited operates a long-term apartment rental platform in the People's Republic of China. The company sources apartments from landlords, converts them into standardized furnished rooms, and leases to tenants. It also provides Internet connection and utility services as part of the lease agreement.

