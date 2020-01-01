Agronomics (LON:ANIC) Trading Up 11.9%

Agronomics Limited (LON:ANIC) traded up 11.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 8.48 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 8 ($0.11), 2,137,136 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.15 ($0.09).

The stock has a market cap of $23.32 million and a P/E ratio of -7.71.

Agronomics Company Profile (LON:ANIC)

Agronomics Limited, formerly known as Port Erin Biopharma Investments Limited, is a principal investment firm specializing in investments in funds, equity and equity related products. The firm invests in quoted and unquoted companies. It prefers to invest in the nascent industry of modern foods, biopharma sector and will establish a portfolio of investments in biotechnology and biopharmaceutical companies.

