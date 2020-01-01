CurrencyWorks (NASDAQ:CWRK) Shares Up 16.7%

CurrencyWorks Inc. (NASDAQ:CWRK) shot up 16.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.07 and last traded at $0.07, 11,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 42% from the average session volume of 19,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.06.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.07.

CurrencyWorks Company Profile (NASDAQ:CWRK)

CurrencyWorks Inc provides turnkey set of services for companies to develop and integrate blockchain and cryptocurrency technologies into their business operations. It offers services in connection with development of platform using block chain technology, including the business development and technical; business launch; and post-business launch support services.

