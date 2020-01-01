Taisho Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:TAIPY) Trading Down 1.2%

Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TAIPY)’s share price fell 1.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.60 and last traded at $18.69, 1,330 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 83% from the average session volume of 7,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.91.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Taisho Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Taisho Pharmaceutical Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TAIPY)

Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) drugs and prescription pharmaceuticals in Japan and internationally. It operates in two segments, Self-Medication Operation Group and Prescription Pharmaceutical Operation Group.

