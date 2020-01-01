ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Closed-End Fund ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:CEFZ) Shares Down 0.4%

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Closed-End Fund ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:CEFZ) traded down 0.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.18 and last traded at $14.18, 1,129 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 93% from the average session volume of 16,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.24.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.02.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.267 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 22.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th.

Featured Article: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Closed-End Fund ETN Series B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Closed-End Fund ETN Series B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.