Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:EJUL) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:EJUL)’s share price traded down 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.96 and last traded at $26.01, 9,359 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 63% from the average session volume of 25,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.03.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.55.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July in the third quarter valued at approximately $404,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July in the third quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Finally, Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July in the third quarter valued at approximately $966,000.

