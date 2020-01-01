Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.12 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Ambarella’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.13. Ambarella reported earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ambarella will report full year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.70. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ambarella.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.54. The business had revenue of $67.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.00 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 9.51% and a negative net margin of 16.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMBA. Roth Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ambarella in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Ambarella from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Bank of America raised their price target on Ambarella from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. TheStreet upgraded Ambarella from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.22.

In related news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 3,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total transaction of $193,706.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 452,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,478,022.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total value of $36,094.71. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,558.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,594 shares of company stock valued at $711,009. Company insiders own 6.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Ambarella by 115.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its holdings in Ambarella by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 25,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Ambarella by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Ambarella by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ambarella by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMBA opened at $60.56 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 8.42 and a current ratio of 8.81. Ambarella has a 1-year low of $33.88 and a 1-year high of $67.15.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

