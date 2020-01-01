Zacks: Brokerages Expect AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) Will Post Earnings of $1.58 Per Share

Analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) will report earnings of $1.58 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for AmerisourceBergen’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.57 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.59. AmerisourceBergen reported earnings per share of $1.60 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen will report full year earnings of $7.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.42 to $7.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $8.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.52 to $8.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow AmerisourceBergen.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $45.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.15 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 48.84% and a net margin of 0.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Monday, November 18th. TheStreet upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. AmerisourceBergen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.86.

In related news, EVP Gina Clark sold 10,917 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.24, for a total value of $963,316.08. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 19,905 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.12, for a total value of $1,634,598.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,484 shares in the company, valued at $12,686,226.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,721 shares of company stock valued at $6,656,534. 27.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,910,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,318,000 after buying an additional 2,719,868 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,325,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,903,000 after buying an additional 136,458 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,769,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,087,000 after buying an additional 245,394 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,514,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,414,000 after buying an additional 81,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,449,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,708,000 after buying an additional 46,948 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABC opened at $85.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.97. AmerisourceBergen has a fifty-two week low of $70.55 and a fifty-two week high of $94.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.57%.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

