Kindred Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:KIN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Kindred Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:KIN) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 671,100 shares, a decrease of 5.5% from the November 28th total of 709,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 98,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.8 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
KIN opened at $8.48 on Wednesday. Kindred Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $5.96 and a fifty-two week high of $12.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 9.30 and a quick ratio of 8.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.64.
Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.02). Kindred Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 58.86% and a negative net margin of 1,461.28%. The business had revenue of $1.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 million. Equities research analysts predict that Kindred Biosciences will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silverback Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Silverback Asset Management LLC now owns 540,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,704,000 after purchasing an additional 31,181 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,293 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 742,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,085,000 after purchasing an additional 40,997 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 644,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,416,000 after purchasing an additional 20,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Kindred Biosciences Company Profile
Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing therapies for pets. Its product pipeline consists of small molecules and biologics for a range of indications in dogs, cats, and horses. The company offers Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats.
