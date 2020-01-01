Kindred Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:KIN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Kindred Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:KIN) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 671,100 shares, a decrease of 5.5% from the November 28th total of 709,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 98,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.8 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

KIN opened at $8.48 on Wednesday. Kindred Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $5.96 and a fifty-two week high of $12.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 9.30 and a quick ratio of 8.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.64.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.02). Kindred Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 58.86% and a negative net margin of 1,461.28%. The business had revenue of $1.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 million. Equities research analysts predict that Kindred Biosciences will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KIN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kindred Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kindred Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price (down from $17.50) on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Kindred Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kindred Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.94.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silverback Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Silverback Asset Management LLC now owns 540,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,704,000 after purchasing an additional 31,181 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,293 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 742,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,085,000 after purchasing an additional 40,997 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 644,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,416,000 after purchasing an additional 20,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kindred Biosciences Company Profile

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing therapies for pets. Its product pipeline consists of small molecules and biologics for a range of indications in dogs, cats, and horses. The company offers Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats.

