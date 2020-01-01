Kindred Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:KIN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Posted by on Jan 1st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Kindred Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:KIN) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 671,100 shares, a decrease of 5.5% from the November 28th total of 709,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 98,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.8 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

KIN opened at $8.48 on Wednesday. Kindred Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $5.96 and a fifty-two week high of $12.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 9.30 and a quick ratio of 8.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.64.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.02). Kindred Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 58.86% and a negative net margin of 1,461.28%. The business had revenue of $1.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 million. Equities research analysts predict that Kindred Biosciences will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KIN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kindred Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kindred Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price (down from $17.50) on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Kindred Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kindred Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.94.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silverback Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Silverback Asset Management LLC now owns 540,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,704,000 after purchasing an additional 31,181 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,293 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 742,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,085,000 after purchasing an additional 40,997 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 644,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,416,000 after purchasing an additional 20,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kindred Biosciences Company Profile

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing therapies for pets. Its product pipeline consists of small molecules and biologics for a range of indications in dogs, cats, and horses. The company offers Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Kindred Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kindred Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Kindred Biosciences Inc Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest
Kindred Biosciences Inc Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest
Endologix, Inc. Short Interest Down 5.8% in December
Endologix, Inc. Short Interest Down 5.8% in December
DOMINOS PIZZA E/ADR Stock Price Up 0.8%
DOMINOS PIZZA E/ADR Stock Price Up 0.8%
Pizza Pizza Royalty Trading Up 3.3%
Pizza Pizza Royalty Trading Up 3.3%
Gale Pacific Trading Up 2%
Gale Pacific Trading Up 2%
ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Series B Trading 0.5% Higher
ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Series B Trading 0.5% Higher


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report