Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) Short Interest Down 5.8% in December

Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 655,300 shares, a decrease of 5.8% from the November 28th total of 695,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 163,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days. Currently, 4.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ELGX. Zacks Investment Research cut Endologix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine cut Endologix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Endologix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.17.

Shares of NASDAQ ELGX opened at $1.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Endologix has a 52-week low of $1.55 and a 52-week high of $8.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.60.

Endologix (NASDAQ:ELGX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $35.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.26 million. Endologix had a negative return on equity of 99.62% and a negative net margin of 58.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Endologix will post -2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELGX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Endologix by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,343 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 8,936 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Endologix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Endologix by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 177,931 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 11,497 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Endologix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Endologix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. 75.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Endologix

Endologix, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices for the treatment of abdominal aortic aneurysms in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally-invasive endovascular aneurysm repair (EVAR), including AFX (Anatomical Fixation) endovascular AAA system, which is a minimally invasive delivery system; VELA Proximal Endograft, which is designed for the treatment of proximal aortic neck anatomies with AFX; and the Ovation abdominal stent graft system.

