DOMINOS PIZZA E/ADR (OTCMKTS:DMZPY) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Shares of DOMINOS PIZZA E/ADR (OTCMKTS:DMZPY) rose 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.80 and last traded at $18.80, approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.66.

DMZPY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Macquarie lowered shares of DOMINOS PIZZA E/ADR from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of DOMINOS PIZZA E/ADR in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of DOMINOS PIZZA E/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.24 and its 200-day moving average is $15.30.

Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited operates retail food outlets. The company holds franchise rights for the Domino's brand and network in Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Japan, Luxembourg, and Germany, as well as franchises retail pizza stores. It operates a network of approximately 2,400 stores.

