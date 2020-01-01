Pizza Pizza Royalty (OTCMKTS:PZRIF) Trading Up 3.3%

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp (OTCMKTS:PZRIF)’s stock price was up 3.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.43 and last traded at $7.43, approximately 1,325 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 1,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.19.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.18 and its 200 day moving average is $7.39.

About Pizza Pizza Royalty (OTCMKTS:PZRIF)

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., through its subsidiary, Pizza Pizza Royalty Limited Partnership, owns and franchises quick service restaurants under the Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 brands in Canada. As of January 1, 2018, the company had 758 restaurants in the royalty pool. Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

