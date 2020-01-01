Gale Pacific (ASX:GAP) Trading Up 2%

Shares of Gale Pacific Limited (ASX:GAP) were up 2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as A$0.26 ($0.18) and last traded at A$0.26 ($0.18), approximately 42,798 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.26 ($0.18).

The company’s 50-day moving average is A$0.28 and its 200 day moving average is A$0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $73.38 million and a PE ratio of 8.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.18, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.23.

About Gale Pacific (ASX:GAP)

Gale Pacific Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes screening, shading, and home improvement products for domestic, commercial, and industrial applications primarily in Australasia, China, the Americas, the Middle East, North Africa, and internationally. The company offers fabrics for agricultural, architectural, industrial, horticultural, mining, and construction applications under the GALE Pacific brand name; and mining and outdoor leisure and garden products, such as shade fabrics, exterior window shades, gazebos, umbrellas, shade sails, synthetic grass, weed mats, and bird net products for crop protection, irrigation, water storage, and screening applications under the Coolaroo brand name.

