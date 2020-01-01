ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:SMHB) Trading 0.5% Higher

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:SMHB) traded up 0.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.35 and last traded at $17.31, 1,200 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 50,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.22.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.68.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.2858 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This is a boost from ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Series B’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $3.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.65%.

