LT SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:LGSXY) Shares Up 12.8%

LT SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:LGSXY) shot up 12.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.00 and last traded at $6.00, 100 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 9,220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.32.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of LT SA/ADR in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Get LT SA/ADR alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.35 and its 200-day moving average is $5.56.

Light SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power in Brazil. It generates power through hydro, solar, and wind power plants. As of December 31, 2018, the company had generation projects with a total installed capacity of 1,119 MW. It operates in 31 cities of the state of Rio de Janeiro covering a population of approximately 11 million customers.

Further Reading: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for LT SA/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LT SA/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.