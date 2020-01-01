Base Resources (ASX:BSE) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Base Resources Limited (ASX:BSE) shares fell 4.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as A$0.22 ($0.16) and last traded at A$0.22 ($0.16), 124,819 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.23 ($0.16).

The firm has a market capitalization of $269.47 million and a P/E ratio of 6.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of A$0.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of A$0.24.

Base Resources Company Profile (ASX:BSE)

Base Resources Limited produces and sells mineral sands in Africa. The company produces mineral sands, such as rutile, ilmenite, and zircon. It primarily owns 100% interests in the Kwale Mineral Sands project located in Kenya. The company was formerly known as Base Iron Limited and changed its name to Base Resources Limited in 2010.

