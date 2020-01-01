APN Property Group (ASX:APD) Shares Down 0.8%

APN Property Group Ltd. (ASX:APD)’s share price fell 0.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as A$0.62 ($0.44) and last traded at A$0.62 ($0.44), 44,000 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.62 ($0.44).

The stock’s fifty day moving average is A$0.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$0.52. The firm has a market cap of $198.76 million and a P/E ratio of 13.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70.

About APN Property Group (ASX:APD)

APN Property Group Limited operates as a real estate investment fund manager in Australia and internationally. It operates through Real Estate Securities Funds, Industrial Real Estate Fund, Direct Real Estate Funds, and Investment Revenue segments. The company manages open ended properties securities funds, listed property trusts, fixed term Australian funds, and wholesale funds.

