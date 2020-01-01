Biome Grow (CNSX:BIO) Trading Down 13.9%

Posted by on Jan 1st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Shares of Biome Grow Inc (CNSX:BIO) traded down 13.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.15 and last traded at $0.16, 17,960 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

Separately, Fundamental Research raised their price objective on Biome Grow from $1.19 to $1.31 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.28.

Biome Grow Company Profile (CNSX:BIO)

Biome Grow Inc focuses on cannabis growing business in Atlantic Canada region. It also operates Weed VR, a multi-platform virtual retail catalog system. The company is based in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Biome Grow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biome Grow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Kindred Biosciences Inc Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest
Kindred Biosciences Inc Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest
Endologix, Inc. Short Interest Down 5.8% in December
Endologix, Inc. Short Interest Down 5.8% in December
DOMINOS PIZZA E/ADR Stock Price Up 0.8%
DOMINOS PIZZA E/ADR Stock Price Up 0.8%
Pizza Pizza Royalty Trading Up 3.3%
Pizza Pizza Royalty Trading Up 3.3%
Gale Pacific Trading Up 2%
Gale Pacific Trading Up 2%
ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Series B Trading 0.5% Higher
ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Series B Trading 0.5% Higher


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report