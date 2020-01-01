Biome Grow (CNSX:BIO) Trading Down 13.9%

Shares of Biome Grow Inc (CNSX:BIO) traded down 13.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.15 and last traded at $0.16, 17,960 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

Separately, Fundamental Research raised their price objective on Biome Grow from $1.19 to $1.31 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.28.

Biome Grow Inc focuses on cannabis growing business in Atlantic Canada region. It also operates Weed VR, a multi-platform virtual retail catalog system. The company is based in Toronto, Canada.

