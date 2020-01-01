Assicurazioni Generali (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) Trading Down 0.3%

Posted by on Jan 1st, 2020

Assicurazioni Generali SpA – (OTCMKTS:ARZGY)’s stock price fell 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.35 and last traded at $10.35, 103 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 2,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.38.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.66.

About Assicurazioni Generali (OTCMKTS:ARZGY)

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. The company offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

