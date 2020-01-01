Netwealth Group (ASX:NWL) Shares Up 0.8%

Netwealth Group Ltd (ASX:NWL) shares shot up 0.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as A$8.02 ($5.69) and last traded at A$8.00 ($5.67), 310,086 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$7.94 ($5.63).

The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion and a PE ratio of 54.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is A$8.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is A$8.47.

Netwealth Group Company Profile (ASX:NWL)

Netwealth Group Limited, a financial services technology company, engages in the wealth management business in Australia. The company offers superannuation products, including accumulation and retirement income products; investment wrap products for self-managed superannuation and non-superannuation investments; managed accounts; and managed funds.

