Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND) Shares Down 0%

Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND) shares traded down 0% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $26.92 and last traded at $26.92, 292 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 24,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.93.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.31 and its 200 day moving average is $27.21.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were paid a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.