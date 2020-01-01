Meridian Energy (ASX:MEZ) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Posted by on Jan 1st, 2020

Meridian Energy Ltd (ASX:MEZ)’s stock price fell 1.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as A$4.83 ($3.43) and last traded at A$4.83 ($3.43), 9,740 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$4.91 ($3.48).

The company has a 50-day moving average price of A$4.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of A$4.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.52, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $12.38 billion and a PE ratio of 89.44.

About Meridian Energy (ASX:MEZ)

Meridian Energy Limited engages in the generation, trading, and retail of electricity. It generates electricity through seven hydro power stations and five wind farms in New Zealand; three hydro power stations and two wind farms in Australia; and a solar farm in Tongatapu, Tonga. The company sells its electricity to residential, business, and industrial customers under the Meridian and Powershop brand names.

