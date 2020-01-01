Mach7 Technologies (ASX:M7T) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Mach7 Technologies Ltd (ASX:M7T) traded down 2.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as A$0.67 ($0.47) and last traded at A$0.67 ($0.47), 186,354 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.69 ($0.49).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of A$0.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $104.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.63.

Mach7 Technologies Company Profile (ASX:M7T)

Mach7 Technologies Limited provides enterprise imaging data sharing, storage, and interoperability solutions for healthcare enterprises worldwide. It offers Management Studio that enables healthcare delivery organizations to own, archive, and communicate imaging data from across the enterprise and connect that data with the electronic medical record.

