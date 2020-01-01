Appen (ASX:APX) Shares Down 1%

Appen Ltd (ASX:APX) was down 1% on Monday . The company traded as low as A$23.00 ($16.31) and last traded at A$23.44 ($16.62), approximately 434,115 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$23.68 ($16.79).

The business’s 50 day moving average is A$23.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$24.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 54.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.44.

About Appen (ASX:APX)

Appen Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides data solutions and services for machine learning and artificial intelligence applications for technology companies, auto manufacturers, and government agencies in Australia, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Content Relevance and Language Resources.

