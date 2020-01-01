Kazia Therapeutics (ASX:KZA) Shares Up 0.8%

Posted by on Jan 1st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Kazia Therapeutics Ltd (ASX:KZA)’s stock price shot up 0.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as A$0.60 ($0.43) and last traded at A$0.60 ($0.43), 9,048 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.60 ($0.42).

The company’s 50-day moving average price is A$0.57 and its 200 day moving average price is A$0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.30 million and a PE ratio of -3.35.

About Kazia Therapeutics (ASX:KZA)

Kazia Therapeutics Limited, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops therapies for a range of oncology indications. Its lead product is GDC-0084, a small molecule inhibitor of the PI3K / AKT / mTOR pathway that is in Phase II clinical trials to treat glioblastoma multiforme. The company is also developing TRX-E-002-1 (Cantrixil), a third-generation benzopyran molecule, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat ovarian cancer.

Recommended Story: 52- Week Highs

Receive News & Ratings for Kazia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kazia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Kindred Biosciences Inc Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest
Kindred Biosciences Inc Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest
Endologix, Inc. Short Interest Down 5.8% in December
Endologix, Inc. Short Interest Down 5.8% in December
DOMINOS PIZZA E/ADR Stock Price Up 0.8%
DOMINOS PIZZA E/ADR Stock Price Up 0.8%
Pizza Pizza Royalty Trading Up 3.3%
Pizza Pizza Royalty Trading Up 3.3%
Gale Pacific Trading Up 2%
Gale Pacific Trading Up 2%
ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Series B Trading 0.5% Higher
ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Series B Trading 0.5% Higher


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report