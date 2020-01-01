Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $12.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.99% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Microbot Medical Inc. is engaged in the research, design, development and commercialization of micro-robotics assisted medical technologies. Its product candidate includes the Self Cleaning Shunt for the treatment of hydrocephalus and Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus and TipCAT, a self-propelling, semi-disposable endoscope which is being developed initially for use in colonoscopy procedures. Microbot Medical Inc., formerly known as Stemcells, Inc., is headquartered in Hingham, MA. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on MBOT. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Microbot Medical in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut Microbot Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

MBOT opened at $10.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $43.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 4.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.82. Microbot Medical has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $20.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44). As a group, analysts predict that Microbot Medical will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Microbot Medical by 5.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 206,887 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 10,838 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microbot Medical by 5.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 183,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 9,906 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Microbot Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Microbot Medical by 77.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,316 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,748 shares during the last quarter. 14.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Microbot Medical

Microbot Medical Inc, a pre-clinical medical device company, researches, designs, and develops micro-robotics assisted medical technologies targeting the minimally invasive surgery space. The company, through its ViRob and TipCAT micro-robotic technologies, is developing two product candidates, including the Self Cleaning Shunt for the treatment of hydrocephalus and normal pressure hydrocephalus; and a self-propelling, semi-disposable endoscope, which is used in colonoscopy procedures.

